Mrs. Whitney Danielle LaBuda Martin, age 30, of Valley Head, AL, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Visitation: Saturday 11-2-19 from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM at Burt Chapel-Valley Head
Funeral: The Family will have a private Graveside Service on Monday, November 4, 2019
Officiating: Rev. Denny Mashburn
Survivors:
Husband: Brandon Lee Martin
Daughters: Adelynn Grace Martin & Whitney Eiris AshLee Martin
Mother: Tracy Lynn Freeman
Father: John B. LaBuda Jr. (Amanda)
Sisters: Ashley Kramer (Will), Janna LaBuda & Rebekah LaBuda
Brother: John LaBuda
Grandmother: Ruth Freeman
Father & Mother-in-law: Dan & Cindy Davenport
Sister-in-law: Kristen Davenport
Brother-in-law: Derrick Martin
Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.burtfuneralhomes.com.