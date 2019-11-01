Whitney Danielle LaBuda Martin
Mrs. Whitney Danielle LaBuda Martin, age 30, of Valley Head, AL, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.

Visitation: Saturday 11-2-19 from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM at Burt Chapel-Valley Head

Funeral: The Family will have a private Graveside Service on Monday, November 4, 2019

Officiating: Rev. Denny Mashburn

Survivors:

Husband: Brandon Lee Martin

Daughters: Adelynn Grace Martin & Whitney Eiris AshLee Martin

Mother: Tracy Lynn Freeman

Father: John B. LaBuda Jr. (Amanda)

Sisters: Ashley Kramer (Will), Janna LaBuda & Rebekah LaBuda

Brother: John LaBuda

Grandmother: Ruth Freeman

Father & Mother-in-law: Dan & Cindy Davenport

Sister-in-law: Kristen Davenport

Brother-in-law: Derrick Martin

Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.burtfuneralhomes.com.