Walter Karl Hood, Jr., age 73 of Fort Payne, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Hood was born on June 23, 1948 to the late Walter Sr. & Nena Franklin Hood in Gadsden, AL.
He grew up in Oxford, AL where he graduated from Oxford High School in 1966. After graduation he served in the United States Air Force. He and his wife, Rhona, moved to Fort Payne where they opened the BBQ Place. After retirement, Karl loved spending time with his grandkids and playing golf.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Highfield officiating.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 4pm until 7pm at the funeral home. The family is accepting flowers or memorial contributions may be to St. Jude’s.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rhona Locklear Hood; son & daughter-in-law, Matt (Angie) Hood; sister, Jan Lewis; grandchildren, Nena Hood, Sophie Hood, Eli Hood, and Maya Hood; mother-in-law, Doris Locklear; chosen brother, Anthony (Alecia) Vaughn; brother-in-law, Heath (Cari) Locklear; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his son, Burt Hood; and father-in-law, Roland Locklear.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.