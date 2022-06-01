Daphie Sellers

Daphie (Ransom) Sellers, 60, of Summerville, South Carolina, passed away May 25, 2022, at Summerville Medical Center.
Visitation and services will be June 4, at White-Ranson Funeral Home in Union City, TN, with Jay Sellers and Darrell Hoffman officiating.
Family visitation will start at 10:30 a.m. with friends and community welcome for visitation starting at 11:00 a.m.
The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Graveside will be at Obion County Memorial Gardens after the services.
There will also be a memorial service at Summerville Church of Christ in Summerville, SC, on June 18.
Mrs. Daphie (Ransom) Sellers was born January 3, 1962, in Obion County. She was the daughter of the late J.A. and Dorris (Hoffman) Ransom. She married Walter Sellers February 11, 1984. She was an educator for 39 years during her time in Fort Payne she was a teacher and special education coordinator for Fort Payne City Schools (1994-2003) and was a member of the Fort Payne Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband Walter: their son, Jay his wife Ashley and their children, Hadley and Graeme, of Knoxville, T.N., their daughter, Nicole her husband Jonathan Solomon and their son, Grey, of North Charleston, S.C. She is also survived by her sister, Kathy Ransom of Union City.