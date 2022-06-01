Daphie Sellers

Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the evening. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.