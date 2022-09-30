Ronald Reed Massey

Mr. Ronald Reed Massey

May 19, 1959 – September 28, 2022

Mr. Ronald Reed Massey, age 63, of Fort Payne, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at

DeKalb Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by:

Wife: Deborah Ann Massey

Children: Jeremiah McReynolds (Emily), Joshua McReynolds (Crystal), & Jennifer McReynolds

Grandchildren: Taylor McReynolds (Kelsye), Liberty McReynolds, Micha McKinney, Jacob McReynolds, Christian

McReynolds, & Joseph McReynolds

Great-Grandson: Zane McReynolds

Sister: Janet Gehrett (Dan Sr.)

Several Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in death by:

Parents: Bernice & Gene Goodman and Willard Massey

Grandson: Matthew Austin McReynolds

The family is accepting flowers

Funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne with Pastor Ken Hollmer officiating.

Burial to follow at Walker’s Chapel Cemetery on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne.

Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.burtfuneralhomes.com

