Mr. Ronald Reed Massey
May 19, 1959 – September 28, 2022
Mr. Ronald Reed Massey, age 63, of Fort Payne, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at
DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by:
Wife: Deborah Ann Massey
Children: Jeremiah McReynolds (Emily), Joshua McReynolds (Crystal), & Jennifer McReynolds
Grandchildren: Taylor McReynolds (Kelsye), Liberty McReynolds, Micha McKinney, Jacob McReynolds, Christian
McReynolds, & Joseph McReynolds
Great-Grandson: Zane McReynolds
Sister: Janet Gehrett (Dan Sr.)
Several Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Bernice & Gene Goodman and Willard Massey
Grandson: Matthew Austin McReynolds
The family is accepting flowers
Funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne with Pastor Ken Hollmer officiating.
Burial to follow at Walker’s Chapel Cemetery on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne.
