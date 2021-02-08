Owen Norris

Owen L. Norris passed away at 4:30 P.M. at his home in Ider, Alabama on February 3rd, 2021. He was 90 years old.
He was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Grover C. and Minnie Bell Norris.
He worked for the Dupont company for 18 years, and he was a successful businessman, having co-owned and operated the Sand Mountain Supply Company and Cabinet Shop in Flat Rock, Alabama for a number of years.
He was a charter member of the Bryant Ruritan Club in Bryant, Alabama, having served as President, Zone Governor, and District Treasurer. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. Additionally, he was a former member of the Board of Directors on the North Jackson County Water Board, and a member of the Board of Directors at the Bank of Dade in Trenton, Georgia for 31 years.
He was preceded in death by brothers Millard, Wilburn, Doyle, Efford, and Richard Norris and sisters Ruth, Carrol, and Frances Holder. He is survived by his wife Kathie Norris, 2 daughters: Tracy Hairston and her husband Rod Hairston of Flat Rock, Alabama and Jan Norris of Acworth, Georgia, 1 son: Jeffrey Norris of Boston, Massachusetts, 3 granddaughters: Chassidie Hairston of Flat Rock, Alabama, Amanda Bennett of Beaverton, Oregon, and Amy Curtis of Dallis, Georgia, 4 great-grandchildren: Dane, Kai, Baedon, and Lyla Grace of Dallis, Georgia, a very special family friend who has become like a second son, Jeremy Steele and his wife and daughter Natalie and Aubrey Steele respectively of Ider, Alabama, as well as a host of other friends.
Funeral services will be held at the Corner Stone Funeral Home Chapel with Matt Rose as the Officiator.
Visitation hours will be Friday, February 5th, 2021 from 2 P.M. to 3 P.M. central for family, from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M central for friends, and Saturday, February 6th from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M central at the funeral home for everyone.
Interment will be at the Fuller Cemetery in Ider, Alabama by the Corner Stone Funeral Home at 3 P.M. central on Saturday, February 6th. Eulogy by David Carroll.
