Mr. Edward L. Watkins Jr., age 87 of Henagar, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Memorial Hospital.
Funeral Service is Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Benefield, Bro. Jeff Watkins, and Bro. Ryan Watkins officiating.
Entombment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens. Kerby Funeral directing.
Family will receive friends Monday, May 10th from 4:00pm until 8:00p.m. and Tuesday, May 11th 10:00 am until 3:00pm
He is survived by:
2 Sons: Rodger Watkins and wife Marilyn of Marietta Ga;
Jeff Watkins and wife Rhonda of Henagar;
Daughter: Charlotte Austin and husband Barry of Henagar;
Brother; Jimmy Watkins of Ider;
5 Grandchildren;
Soon to be 13 Great Grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by:
Wife: Betty Watkins