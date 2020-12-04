Celebration of Life for Deacon Ralph Jelks, Sr., who departed this life on November 21, 2020, will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, Collinsville, AL.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Bernice Jelks; son, James Morris Jelks; one sister, Minnie Jelks Dupree; three brothers, Frank Wilbur Jelks, Billy Paul Jelks and Henry Jelks, Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memory: six sons, Ralph Jelks, Jr., Earl (Kathy) Jelks, Bruce (Louise) Jelks, Ronnie Jelks, Paul (Gwen) Jelks and Randy Jelks; eight daughters, Linda Askew, Brenda (Jimmy) Williamson, Wanda (Edward) Prater, Janice Chambliss, Kathy (James) NeSmith, Lisa Jelks, June (Greg) Greathouse, Synthia Jelks; 45 children, 78 great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren; two sisters-in-laws, Ruth Jelks and Jeanette Jelks; special friends, Tasha Moreland (All around helper), Robert Harrison (Driver), the late Billy Henderson (Driver), Leroy Hendrix, The Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church Family, Doris Fuller, Pat Fuller, Janet and Loetta McNew, Willie and Mike Prater of The Prater Automotive Shop, Glynn Bryant of The Speedometer Shop, Larry Malone; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and many, many more friends.
