Mr. Junior Howard Meadows, age 93, of Valley Head, AL, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Funeral: Graveside Service at 2:30 PM on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Walnut Grove Cemetery
Visitation: 12:00 PM-2:00 PM on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Burial: Walnut Grove Cemetery with Masonic Services & Military Honors
Officiating: Rev. Brent Wilborn
Survivors:
Wife: Thelma Meadows
Son: David Meadows (Cindy)
Daughters: Rita Carroll & Sheila McCamy (Rodney)
Brothers: Clerance Meadows, Wayne Meadows, & Treman Meadows
Sister: Ethel Thurman
10 Grandchildren & 16 Great-Grandchildren
Several Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Willie Meadows, Margaret Oliver Meadows, & Vera Meadows
First Wife: Jessie Mae Meadows
Granddaughter: Robin Annette Carroll
Brothers: Herbert Meadows & John Paul Meadows
Sisters: Katie Dalton & Lina Benefield
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601
