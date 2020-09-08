Junior Howard Meadows
Mr. Junior Howard Meadows, age 93, of Valley Head, AL, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Funeral: Graveside Service at 2:30 PM on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Walnut Grove Cemetery

Visitation: 12:00 PM-2:00 PM on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne

Burial: Walnut Grove Cemetery with Masonic Services & Military Honors

Officiating: Rev. Brent Wilborn

Survivors:

Wife: Thelma Meadows

Son: David Meadows (Cindy)

Daughters: Rita Carroll & Sheila McCamy (Rodney)

Brothers: Clerance Meadows, Wayne Meadows, & Treman Meadows

Sister: Ethel Thurman

10 Grandchildren & 16 Great-Grandchildren

Several Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in death by:

Parents: Willie Meadows, Margaret Oliver Meadows, & Vera Meadows

First Wife: Jessie Mae Meadows

Granddaughter: Robin Annette Carroll

Brothers: Herbert Meadows & John Paul Meadows

Sisters: Katie Dalton & Lina Benefield

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601

Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements   www.burtfuneralhomes.com                               