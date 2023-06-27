Patricia Ann Barnes
Guntersville
Patricia Ann Barnes, 65, of Guntersville, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Memorial services were Monday, June 26, 2023, at Grace Point Church of God at 927 East Main Street Centre. Pastor Shane Swafford officiated. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Tommy Wayne Compton
Albertville
Tommy Wayne Compton, 70, of Albertville, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Funeral service was Sunday, June 25, 2023 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Union Grove #1 Cemetery. Rev. Kenneth Ivey officiated. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Danny Howard Tribble
Fort Payne
Danny Howard Tribble, 65, of Fort Payne (Pine Ridge Community), died Friday, June 23, 2023. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Cremation services provided by W. T. Wilson Chapel. Arrangements entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Phyllis Ann Rowell
Crossville
Phyllis Ann Rowell, 62, of Crossville, died Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Shepherd’s Cove. Graveside service was Tuesday, June 27, 2023 in DeKalb Memorial Gardens with Rev. Deon Black officiating. Geraldine Funeral Home was in charge.
Brian Wayne Burgess
Guntersville
Brian Wayne Burgess, 42, of Guntersville, died Friday, June 23, 2023. Funeral service was Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Martling Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.