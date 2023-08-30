Obituaries

Lovell Sparks Thomas
Rainsville
Mrs. Lovell Sparks Thomas, age 89, of Rainsville, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Highlands Health and Rehab. Graveside service were held on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4 p.m. in Kirk Memorial Gardens with Dr. Kevin McCreless officiating with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing. www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation was Sunday, August 27 from 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Survivors -- Son: Bryan Thomas and wife Beth of Rainsville; Daughters: Gelaine Thomas of Rainsville; Rita Hawkins of Rainsville; Brother: Jim Sparks and wife Jeri of Rainsville; Grandchildren: Ginger Thompson of Calera, Shawn Thomas of Rainsville, Jordan Thomas of Rainsville; Great Grandson: Jaxton Ray Thomas of Rainsville; A Host of Nieces and Nephews
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years: Billy Ray Thomas.
Jo Ann Keef
Fort Payne
Jo Ann Keef, age 75 of Fort Payne, passed away Monday morning at her residence. Ms. Keef was born on June 4, 1948 in Cherokee County to the late James and Sue Jones Embry. She worked many years at the DeKalb County Health Department. She loved the special people she was able to meet and serve.
The family will have a private memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Child’s Advocacy Center of Fort Payne.
She is survived by her sons, Anthony and Teresa Keef and Wayne Keef; grandchildren, Emily Keef and Carrie Keef; great-grandchildren, Allyson and Zayden; and several cousins.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.