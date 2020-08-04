Linda Rae Wendorf
Linda Rae Wendorf, age 72 of Fort Payne, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Mrs. Wendorf was born on April 15, 1948 to the late Leroy & June Easker in Wausau, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Wendorf; children, Douglas Torney, John (Libby) Wendorf, Debbie (Dale) Sharp, and Kenny (Monica) Wendorf; brothers, David Easker and Tim Easker; sister, Carol Roloff; grandchildren, Seth Sharp, Justen Hill, Heather Pruitt, Matthew Sharp, Erin Wendorf, Kristen Wendorf, Kaytie Wendorf, Onalee Wendorf; and great-grandchildren, Lillian Pruitt, Tanner Pruitt and Tucker Pruitt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Cathy Tegelman.

Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.

