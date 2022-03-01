Etta M. Woodall, age 97 of Fort Payne, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022. Mrs. Woodall was born on September 9, 1924 to the late Jasper & Suzie Wright in DeKalb County. She retired from the hosiery industry after 56 years between Davis and Johnson hosiery mills. She was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30pm, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in the Fischer Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1pm until 3 pm at the funeral home.
The family request in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Oak Hill Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Bobby & Katy Woodall; grandchildren, Cheryl (Jim) Odle, Rob Woodall, Suzanne Woodall, and Brett Woodall; great-grandchildren, Charles Odle, Katherine Odle, Morgan (Jonathan) Smith, Hank Woodall, Maggie Woodall, Marie Woodall, Kaitlyn Woodall, Evan Woodall, Ella Woodall, and Braden Woodall; great-great grandson, Niles Smith; granddaughter-in-law, Kristie Woodall; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jonas Woodall; parents; daughter, Barbara Burgess; brothers, Elbert, Chester, Chesley, Noah, and Johnny Wright; sister, Vera Morrow; and grandson, John Woodall.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.