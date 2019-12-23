Mrs. Maria Snowy Bell age 59 of Rainsville, AL formerly of California passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Scottsboro, AL. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11AM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Goss officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28th from 10AM – 11AM.
Survivors
2 Sons: Kyle Bell of Fort Payne, AL
Scott Bell of Hemet, CA
1 Daughter: Amanda Bell of Fort Payne, AL
1 Brother: Michael Schneege of Anaheim, CA
2 Sisters: Heidi Kirby of Nortonville, KS
Barbara Thibault of Hemet, CA
4 Grandchildren: Cameron, Buddy, Alex & Sofia
Father of Children: Keith Bell of Fort Payne, AL
Preceded in Death
Parents: Klaus & Theresia Schneege