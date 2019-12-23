Maria Snowy Bell
Buy Now

Mrs. Maria Snowy Bell age 59 of Rainsville, AL formerly of California passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Scottsboro, AL.  Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11AM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Goss officiating.  Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28th from 10AM – 11AM.

Survivors

2 Sons:  Kyle Bell of Fort Payne, AL

Scott Bell of Hemet, CA

1 Daughter:  Amanda Bell of Fort Payne, AL

1 Brother:  Michael Schneege of Anaheim, CA

2 Sisters:  Heidi Kirby of Nortonville, KS

Barbara Thibault of Hemet, CA

4 Grandchildren:  Cameron, Buddy, Alex & Sofia

Father of Children:  Keith Bell of Fort Payne, AL

Preceded in Death

Parents:  Klaus & Theresia Schneege

To send flowers to the family of Maria Bell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 28
Visitation
Saturday, December 28, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Rainsville Funeral Home
498 Mccurdy Ave N
Rainsville, AL 35986
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Maria's Visitation begins.
Dec 28
Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
11:00AM
Rainsville Funeral Home
498 Mccurdy Ave N
Rainsville, AL 35986
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Maria's Service begins.