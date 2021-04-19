Iris E. Brooks, 94, of Fort Payne, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. She was born January 19, 1927 to the late Otis and Beulah Oliver Freeman. She was a member of Fort Payne Church of God, after serving for many years as church clerk at Big Valley Church of God.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Thomas and Rev. Ron Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Plunkett Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
She is survived by her daughter Carolyn Baine and husband, Ralph; daughter-in-law Sharon Patterson Gibson; grandchildren Neal Baine (Brenda), Brian Baine (Jackie), Terry Baine (Lisa), Tina Langston (Nicky), Sherrie Williamson, Kevin Patterson, and Stephanie Patterson; great-grandchildren Michael Langston, Justin Langston, Joshua Baine, Cody Baine, Cortney Baine, Tiffany Crowley, and Jacob Patterson; and great-great-grandchildren Brantley Baine, Will Langston, Maddox Crowley, Lexi Riddle, and soon-to-be Henlee Langston.
She was preceded in death by her parents Otis and Beulah Freeman, husband, John Brooks, sons Kenneth Leon Patterson and Larry Wayne Patterson, sister, Willodean Mann, and grandchildren Chris Patterson and Lavina Patterson.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.