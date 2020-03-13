Michael Lee Traylor, 65, of Fort Payne, passed away, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was an Eagle Scout and a graduate of University of Alabama – Birmingham with a degree in marketing and management. He was retired from the DeKalb County Sheriffs Department.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Davis officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. hour of service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Alpine Boy Scout Cabin, Inc., 104 County Road 612, Mentone, AL 35984.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy N. Tcherneshoff; step-mother, Dorothy Traylor; sister, Karen Barnett and husband, Brian; brothers, Dennis Traylor and wife, Shelia and Lee Traylor; a niece and several nephews; and his beloved cat, Smokie.
He was preceded in death by his father, Judge Lee Clyde Traylor.
The family extends special thanks to his caregivers, Keri and Alicia.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.