R. Lee Bailey was born on August 15, 1928 to Monroe and Ollie Mae Bailey. R. Lee came in to this world one year before the stock market crash of 1929 and the beginning of the Great Depression. He was the second of 4 children, with brothers: Aubra and M.B. and baby sister Mittie Sue. R. Lee graduated from Fyffe High School in 1946.
In December, 1949, R.Lee married his sweetheart, Elzie Dean Higgins. In 1951, they welcomed a son, Randy Lee and in 1957, a daughter Palma (Pam) Dean came along to complete their family.
R. Lee and Elzie Dean raised their family in the Fyffe area primarily. Over the years R. Lee worked hard to provide for his family. He was co-owner of Fyffe Hardware and worked as a chicken farmer for 35 years. After retirement from farming, R. Lee served on the Board of Directors for Sand Mountain Electric Coop. R. Lee served on the board for 28 years and was proud to see his son elected to his position after his retirement.
R. Lee served many roles throughout his life, but one of his favorites was being a granddad. In 1978, his first granddaughter, Jillian was born to his son Randy. In 1983, a second, wonderful granddaughter, Brandi was born to his daughter Pam. Finally in 1992, the cherry on top, a grandson Bradley was born. R. Lee would also have two perfect great granddaughters, Brylie Claire and Elzie Jean that we’re his pride and joy. R. Lee adored his grandchildren and they thought he hung the moon.
R. Lee was a wonderful man who was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. He never met a stranger and loved without limit. He loved nothing more than spending his mornings catching up with old friends and acquittances at the coffee shop.
His family and friends will miss him terribly, but take comfort in knowing that he was greeted by his parents, siblings and a slew of friends when he arrived at his heavenly home.
Wife: Elzie Dean Bailey
Children: Randy (Beverly) Bailey & Pam (Clayborn) Simpson
Grandchildren: Jillian (Scotty) Wooden, Brandi (Jason) Bynum & Bradley (Brittany) Simpson
Great grandchildren: Brylie Claire Simpson & Elzie Jean Bynum
Proceeded in death by: LM & Ollie May Bailey, Aubra Bailey, MB Bailey and Mintie Sue Collins
** The Family will be holding a Private Graveside service. Burial will take place in Green’ Chapel Cemetery.