Death notices

Martina Louise “Marty” Foster
Rainsville
Martina Louise “Marty” Foster, 73, of Rainsville, died Tuesday, August 1, 2023. At Martina’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. There will be a celebration of life at a later date in Amsterdam, Ohio. Rainsville Funeral Home is announcing.
Kathleen Ann Vanorsdale
Boaz
Kathleen Ann Vanorsdale, 71, of Boaz (originally of Berkley Springs, WV) died Sunday, July 30, 2023. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date in West Virginia. Cremation services provided by W. T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Cecil Moody
Pisgah
Cecil Moody, 69, of Pisgah, died Sunday, July 30, 2023 at his residence. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Kerby Funeral Home is announcing.
Clinton Graham
Sylvania
Rev. and Coach Clinton Graham, 81, of Sylvania, died Thursday, August 3, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023 at New Home Baptist Church with Dr. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Henagar Memorial Park. Rainsville Funeral Home is directing.