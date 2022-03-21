Terry D. Stephens, age 71 of Fort Payne, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022. Mr. Stephens was born on November 14, 1950 to the late Oliver & Estelle York Stephens in Fort Payne.
He worked for Cobble’s Hosiery for 25 years and retired from the Fort Payne Water Department after 15 years. He was a 1969 graduate of Fort Payne High School. Terry was a classic car enthusiast and an avid motorcycle rider.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Hairel officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 4 pm until 7 pm at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Jacob Stephens, Luke Stephens, Riley Stephens, Chad Bailey, and Clint Bailey. Honorary pallbearers will be employees of the Fort Payne Water Department.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Brenda Lusk Stephens; children, Chris & Colleen Stephens, Tina & Hope Stephens and James & Casie Mince; brother & sister-in-law, Michael & Karen Stephens; sisters & brothers-in-law, Barbara & Bobby Bailey and Wanda & Wayne Harrison; grandchildren, Jacob Stephens, Luke Stephens, Madison Mince, Kaden Mince, Hannah Mince, Nova Mince, Ella Berry, Trevor Floyd, Braden Burt, and Kaitlyn Spears; great-grandchild, Connor James Bain; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many friends who are like family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Stephens; and sister, Kathy Stephens.
