Shirley Faye Wigley Dean, 86, of Fort Payne, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born December 26, 1936 in DeKalb County, Alabama to the late Ansel Odell Wigley and Beatrice Henderson Wigley. She retired from Earthgrains Bakery and belonged to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 28th at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness at 2004 Airport Road West in Fort Payne. She will be laid to rest in Black Oak Cemetery.
She is survived by her children Ricky Lee Locklear (Angie) and Michelle L. Henderson (Michael); step-sons Jimmy Dean and William David Dean; grandchildren Eric Locklear, Justin Locklear, Emily Babin (Mark), Kaitlyn Dean, Thomas Dean, and Kyle White; and great-grandchildren Sam, Olive, and James Locklear and Bailey Babin.
She was preceded in death by her husband James F. Dean, Sr.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.