Mrs. Ruby Mae Williams age 93 of Fort Payne, Alabama passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services will be Monday, October 18, 2021 at 2PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Rodney Romans, Bro. Milford Williams & Bro. Gary Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Herman Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 17th from 4PM-8PM & Monday, October 18th from 11AM-2PM.
Survivors
Son: Milford Williams and wife of Judy of Fort Payne, AL
Randall Williams and wife Tina of Fort Payne, AL
Gary Williams and wife Sharon of Rainsville, AL
Steve “Bud” Williams and wife Kris of Riverside, CA
Daughters: Wanette McKinney of Sylvania, AL
Wanda Campbell of Fort Payne, AL
Kathy Gatlin and husband Ronnie of Valley Head, AL
Nina Goggans of Lyons, GA
Kim Romans and husband Rodney of Flat Rock, AL
37 Grandchildren
A host of Great Grandchildren & Great Great Grandchildren
Preceded in Death
Husband: Clyde Williams
Sons: Ralph Williams & Infant Jerry Williams
Parents: John & Vina Clark
Sisters: Margaret Rider, Ioma McDougald & Dora Matchen