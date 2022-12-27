Hilda Jean Goggans

Mrs. Hilda Jean Goggans age 73 of Rainsville, AL passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022.  Funeral service will be held on THURSDAY, December 29, 2022 at 2PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Haymon officiating. Burial will follow in Rainsville Memorial Park with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be on THURSDAY, December 29th from 11AM-2PM.

Survivors

Husband of 54 Years:  Charlie Mack Goggans of Rainsville, AL

Daughter:  Faith Pennington and husband Scott of Rainsville, AL

Grandsons:  Taylor Bell & River Goggans

Great Granddaughter:  Indie Bell

A Host of Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in Death

Sons:  Terry Goggans & Rickey Goggans

Sisters:  Louise Perry & Elaine Peek

Parents:  George & Rose Finch

