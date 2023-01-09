Barbara Keith of Fort Payne passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at her home. She was born in Fort Payne, Alabama to the late William J. Keith and Berthena Yancey Keith. She graduated Peabody College with a degree in Education and retired after 30 years with Cobb County Board of Education. She attended Howards Chapel and Second Baptist Church. Barbara enjoyed singing and playing the piano and traveled for many years with the Joybells.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Second Baptist with Rev. Clifton Brown and Rev. Will Ramage officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service at the church.
She is survived by her lifetime companion Lois VanWingerden; first cousin Claudine Wallace and other extended cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents William J. and Bethena Keith and her aunt Naomi “Nib” Yancey.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.