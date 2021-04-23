Jimmy Dan Large (Jim), 89 years old, passed away Wednesday, April 14. 2021 at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center, Wilmore, Kentucky. He was born on September 14, 1931 in Ft. Payne, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Large, and mother, Lena Large, of Ft. Payne, Alabama and by his stepson, Daniel Walker of Lexington, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Large, Lexington, Kentucky; two sons, Michael Large and Jeffrey Large of Birmingham, Alabama; two stepchildren, Henry Walker (Laura) and Angie Allen (Mike) of Lexington, Kentucky, 14 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, one brother, Kenneth Large, Ft. Payne, Alabama, and several nieces and nephews and one great-nephew.
After serving in the Navy during the Korean War from 1951-1954, Jim worked for the U.S. Post Office, Ft. Payne, Alabama for 10 years and then began a search for sobriety from alcoholism which led him to The Fellowship House in Birmingham, Alabama and to a 12-step recovery program. And then beginning a journey of sobriety on March 20, 1968, Jim began a life of working with alcoholics both personally and professionally for many years, helping to develop and direct halfway house programs for alcoholics in Alabama and Kentucky. In his final working years, he worked as a salesman in different capacities. His final work was his own courier service, “Jim’s Pick Up and Go.”
By 2005, it was noticeable that Jim had begun another journey, that of dementia. In May, 2018, Jim joined the veteran community at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center, Wilmore, Kentucky where he received wonderful care.
On March 20, 2021 he celebrated 53 years sobriety, as Jim would say, “By the Grace of God.”
Jim had great faith and trust in Jesus Christ with great hope and assurance of God’s faithfulness. Jim would say that “during his life of active alcoholism, he never lost faith in God.”
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd. with Mike Allen officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 am to 12:00, followed by funeral service at 12:00 to 12:45 pm with burial at 2:30 pm at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, 6980 Danville Road, Nicholasville, KY.
Pallbearers will be Leslie Durbin, Hayden Byrd, Henry Walker, Ryan Allen, Bruce Allen, and Zachary Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to a charity of your choice.