Joe F. Mendez
Buy Now

Mr. Joe F. Mendez, age 85 of Rainsville, Alabama passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at his residence.

His funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 6 PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Father Rich Chenault and Brother-in-Law Edward Williford officiating.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 1PM until 6PM.

Survivors:

Wife: Lottie (Morrow) Mendez

Daughter: Lisa E.J. Mendez

Grandchildren: Joshua Mendez, Joseph Balentine, Ronnie Balentine, Justin Balentine

Great-Grandchildren: Brody, Alliana, Jaxson, Greyson Balentine

Proceeded in Death:

Parents: Pilar and Martin Mendez

Daughter: Tresa Pilar Mendez-Bender

To send flowers to the family of Joe Mendez, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 30
Visitation
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
1:00PM-6:00PM
Rainsville Funeral Home
498 Mccurdy Ave N
Rainsville, AL 35986
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 30
Service
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
6:00PM
Rainsville Funeral Home
498 Mccurdy Ave N
Rainsville, AL 35986
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.