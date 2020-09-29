Mr. Joe F. Mendez, age 85 of Rainsville, Alabama passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at his residence.
His funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 6 PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Father Rich Chenault and Brother-in-Law Edward Williford officiating.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 1PM until 6PM.
Survivors:
Wife: Lottie (Morrow) Mendez
Daughter: Lisa E.J. Mendez
Grandchildren: Joshua Mendez, Joseph Balentine, Ronnie Balentine, Justin Balentine
Great-Grandchildren: Brody, Alliana, Jaxson, Greyson Balentine
Proceeded in Death:
Parents: Pilar and Martin Mendez
Daughter: Tresa Pilar Mendez-Bender