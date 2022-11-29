Margaret Lee Craft Crapse passed away at her home on November 26, 2022, safe, at peace and surrounded by her family. She was born on November 26, 1938 in Sumter, SC. She loved her family, her friends and her animals. She had an endlessly generous and tender heart, and an unmatched gift for making things beautiful and for making beautiful things.
She was preceded in death by her husband H.M. "Hap" Crapse, her parents Harvey and Margaret Craft, and her sisters Mildred Medlin, Claudia "Jimmie" Jordan and Barbara Myers.
She is survived by her son William Madison Craft (Susan), her daughter Margaret Lee "Marlee" MacLeod, her step-daughter Vivian Caliri (David), her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brother Harvey Craft, and her long-time friends James and Mary Blevins.
Her funeral service will be 12 noon Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Payne. Her family will receive friends Wednesday beginning at 10:00am until the 12-noon hour of service at the funeral home.
Remember her with flowers or with a donation in her name to the DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.