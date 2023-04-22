Mrs. Alice Mae Bouldin Cowart age 81 of the Blake Community went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Shepherd’s Cove. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 2:00PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 19th from 5PM-8PM & Thursday, April 20th from 10AM-2PM.

Survivors

Husband: Wilbur Cowart of the Blake Community

Sons: Danny (Martha) Brown of Pleasant Hill

Mike (Margaret) Brown of Rainsville

Mark (Jaime) Brown of Fyffe

Jason (Tammy) Cowart of Fort Payne

Daughters: Fredia Brown of Rainsville

Penny (Steve) Ayers of Southside

Brother: Jimmy Bouldin of Geraldine

13 Grandchildren

23 Great Grandchildren

Special Friends: Jerry & Joyce Hosch of Albertville

Preceded in Death

Parents: OL & Jessie Bouldin

Brothers: Roy Bouldin, Ray Bouldin & Howard Bouldin

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Cowart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.