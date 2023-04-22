Mrs. Alice Mae Bouldin Cowart age 81 of the Blake Community went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Shepherd’s Cove. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 2:00PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 19th from 5PM-8PM & Thursday, April 20th from 10AM-2PM.
Survivors
Husband: Wilbur Cowart of the Blake Community
Sons: Danny (Martha) Brown of Pleasant Hill
Mike (Margaret) Brown of Rainsville
Mark (Jaime) Brown of Fyffe
Jason (Tammy) Cowart of Fort Payne
Daughters: Fredia Brown of Rainsville
Penny (Steve) Ayers of Southside
Brother: Jimmy Bouldin of Geraldine
13 Grandchildren
23 Great Grandchildren
Special Friends: Jerry & Joyce Hosch of Albertville
Preceded in Death
Parents: OL & Jessie Bouldin
Brothers: Roy Bouldin, Ray Bouldin & Howard Bouldin
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.