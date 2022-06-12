Mrs. Joan Hunter Hulgan was born on April 5, 1942 in Centre, Alabama. She passed from this life on June 10, 2022. Joan was known to her family as “Nana”. Joan retired from the State of Alabama. Joan loved her family and friends deeply, and never met a stranger.
Nana was full of wisdom and always had a plan. Her greatest plan was for eternity. Nana knew that one day this life would end. Jesus was her Savior and there is no doubt she would want her friends and family to know Jesus.
She is survived by:
Children: Chris White (Cynthia), Craig White (Melinda), & Tim Hulgan (Lee Anne)
Grandchildren: Dean White, Levi Hulgan, Autumn Hulgan, Bret Hulgan, Lydia Hulgan, Beth McKinney, Nikki White, & Blake White
Great-Grandchildren: Tytan Blevins, Ethan Blevins, Ava Blevins, Jaydyn White, Sophie Hulgan, Harper Gregory, & Hadleigh Gregory
Sister: Jean Bryant
Her Special Companion: Lucy
Special thanks to Encompass Health and As Close As Family employees, Ann Berry & Beth McKinney
Pallbearers: Blake White, Dean White, John Gilbreath, Levi Hulgan, Randy Hunter, & Gene Bradley
Honorary Pallbearers: Jaydyn White, Tytan Blevins, Ethan Blevins, Ava Blevins, & Thomas McKinney
Funeral is 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne with Rev. Craig White and Rev. Steve Davis officiating.
Burial will follow in Head Springs Cemetery.
Visitation if from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne.
The family is accepting flowers or donations to the Dekalb County Children’s Advocacy Center (dekalbcac.org).