Mr. Daryl Fletcher, age 50, of Ailey, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas, after a brief illness. He was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, grew up in Ider, Alabama and was a 1987 graduate of Ider High School. He earned an Associate Degree from North East Alabama Community College in Rainsville, Alabama and a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and a Master’s Degree in Library Science from the University of Alabama. Later, he earned a Master’s Degree in Christian Studies from Luther Rice College and Seminary. He lived in Snellville for seventeen years and worked with the Library System for the State of Georgia. Daryl played the tuba, playing in the Million Dollar Band in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the Midsouth Community Band in Ringgold and the Jubal Brass Band. He played in the orchestras of Rehoboth Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Snellville and Mt. Park Baptist Church in Stone Mountain. He moved to Ailey in 2016 and was librarian and professor at Brewton-Parker College in Mt. Vernon and also played with Brewton-Parker Wind Ensemble. He attended the First Baptist Church of Vidalia and the Ailey Baptist Church.
Mr. Fletcher is survived by his wife of twenty-six years, Tara Fletcher; two sons, Zachary Fletcher and Dylan Fletcher, all of Ailey; his parents, Wilma and Jim Fletcher of Ider; one brother, Donald Fletcher of Arlington, Virginia; and Tara’s parents, Billy and JoAnn Todd of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, March 26th, at 4:00 p.m. in the Mt. Vernon Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Ricky Cummings officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brewton-Parker College Music Department, P.O. 197, Mt. Vernon, GA 30445.