Lewis Hugh Tumlin Jr.
Buy Now

Mr. Lewis Hugh Tumlin Jr., age 88, of Fort Payne, AL, passed away on November 5, 2019 at his residence.

 Funeral: Graveside Service at 1:00 PM on Friday 11-8-19 at Glenwood Cemetery

Visitation: Friday 11-8-19 from 11:00 AM-12:30 PM at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne

Burial: Glenwood Cemetery

Survivors:

Daughters: Lisa Tumlin Badgett (Jerry Barron) & Susan Tumlin

Granddaughters: Amy Hairel Booker & Courtney Badgett Hill

Great-Grandchildren: Lauren Booker, Luke Booker, Jordan Hill & Preston Tidmore

Special Friend: Nancy Smith

Brother: Thomas Tumlin (Judy)

Preceded in death by:

Wife: Dorothy Jordan Tumlin

Parents: Lewis Hugh Tumlin Sr. & Louise Hurley Tumlin

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City OK 73123 or donate3.cancer.org/

Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements   www.burtfuneralhomes.com                               