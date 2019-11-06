Mr. Lewis Hugh Tumlin Jr., age 88, of Fort Payne, AL, passed away on November 5, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral: Graveside Service at 1:00 PM on Friday 11-8-19 at Glenwood Cemetery
Visitation: Friday 11-8-19 from 11:00 AM-12:30 PM at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Burial: Glenwood Cemetery
Survivors:
Daughters: Lisa Tumlin Badgett (Jerry Barron) & Susan Tumlin
Granddaughters: Amy Hairel Booker & Courtney Badgett Hill
Great-Grandchildren: Lauren Booker, Luke Booker, Jordan Hill & Preston Tidmore
Special Friend: Nancy Smith
Brother: Thomas Tumlin (Judy)
Preceded in death by:
Wife: Dorothy Jordan Tumlin
Parents: Lewis Hugh Tumlin Sr. & Louise Hurley Tumlin
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City OK 73123 or donate3.cancer.org/
Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.burtfuneralhomes.com