Alfred W. Groghan, 79, of Mentone, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at his home. He was born February 12, 1940 in West Virginia to the late Ree and Mary Ruth Pyle Groghan and was one of six children. Al spent his career in real estate and construction.
He is survived by his children, Michael Cruse, Dan Groghan and wife, Jana, Sherri Groghan, and Terri G. Carter and husband, Todd; and grandchildren, Cade and Layla Groghan and Dawson and AnnaRae Carter.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.
