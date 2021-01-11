Mark David Snay
Mr. Mark David Snay, age 55, of Fort Payne, AL passed away January 4, 2021.

A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements Entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.

Survivors

Life Long Love,

Marcella Cain Snay

Daughter,

Kristen Snay

Son,

 Nicholas Snay

Mother,

Evelyn Snay

Sister,

Karen (Randy) Heiser

Brother,

John Snay

Grandchild,

Joshuah Ryland Howard

Mr. Snay was preceded in death by his: Father, Nicholas Snay.

