Mr. Mark David Snay, age 55, of Fort Payne, AL passed away January 4, 2021.
A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements Entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Survivors
Life Long Love,
Marcella Cain Snay
Daughter,
Kristen Snay
Son,
Nicholas Snay
Mother,
Evelyn Snay
Sister,
Karen (Randy) Heiser
Brother,
John Snay
Grandchild,
Joshuah Ryland Howard
Mr. Snay was preceded in death by his: Father, Nicholas Snay.
