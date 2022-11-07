LeeDell J. Hardeman, 92, of Fort Payne, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her beloved family. She was born in Fort Payne on April 13, 1930 to the late Wiley C. Kean and Minnie Bell Tomlin Kean. She was a lifelong member of Minvale Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Long and Rev. Ronald Berry officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
She is survived by her daughter Melinda Baker and husband Danny, grandchildren Jason Maxwell (Angie), Paige McKinney (Nick Milano), Amy Wade (Tad), Britt Stoner, Paul Long (Kristy), and Rebecca Bates (Kevin); and great-grandchildren Lainey Maxwell, Jon Maxwell, Caleb Colvard, Elijah McKinney, Emily Williams, Crimson Long, Japheth Long, and Alexia Barber.
She was preceded in death by her husband Hollis G. Hardeman and daughters Terrie Wisby and Pam Long.
