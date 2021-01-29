Mr. Frank J. Brown, age 83, of Northport, Alabama, formerly of Fort Payne, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
He is survived by:
Children: Debra Hicks (David) of Coaling, AL; Jerry Brown (Tammy) of Hammondville, AL; Angie Lyle (Andrew) of Northport, AL; & Katianna Sims of Fort Payne, AL
Grandchildren: Melanie Foster (Wayne) of Coaling, AL; Amanda Duncan (Marc) of Coaling, AL; Andrea Lyle of Portland, OR; Anna Lyle of Northport, AL; Riley Jenkins, Lilah Sims and Saydi Sims, all of Fort Payne, AL
Step-Granddaughters: Emily Talton (Matthew) & Heather Jones
Five Great-Grandchildren
Several Nieces & Nephews
He was preceded in death by his Parents and Six Siblings
Mr. Brown was born in 1937 in Buhl, AL. He was a 1955 graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School and a 1960 graduate of The University of Alabama. He also briefly attended the Birmingham School of Law and was a member of the Farrah Law Society at The University of Alabama.
He was a hard worker that never was afraid to take on new tasks. He had a wide and varied career in many fields which included his work in the medical field at Partlow State School while he was in college, being a claims adjuster for Aetna Life & Casualty, working at the TNT plant, The Atlanta Journal and Constitution, Collinsville High School, The DeKalb County Dept. of Pensions & Security, and in later years The Gadsden Times and Ryan’s Steakhouse. Additionally he was a landlord and sold/traded used cars as a sideline during the 70’s and 80’s.
Frank always tried to find positive things to say to and about anyone he met. He loved to meet new people and find out about their lives. He also loved to give advice and put in his “two cents worth”.
He was very well-read and loved almost all types of music. He also fancied himself a writer, having written some comedy drama stories that he never attempted to publish.
Frank was a dreamer. He always believed that all things were possible and rarely considered anything or anyone a lost cause. He loved his family and was of course very proud of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to the staff of Hunter Creek Health & Rehab for their many years of excellent care. Also thanks to the Comfort Care Hospice staff for helping in his final days.
The Family is accepting flowers.
Funeral is 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne with Rev. Rayford Bethune officiating. Masks are required. Burial will follow in Lebanon Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the funeral home.