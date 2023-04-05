Nell Lands
Blake Community
Nell Lands, 83, of the Blake Community, died April 3, 2023 at Cloverdale Nursing Home. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Apr. 6 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Raymond Smith officiating. Burial to follow in Wesley’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Apr. 5 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Apr. 6 at the funeral home.
.
Kevin Patrick Stanfield
Hollywood
Kevin Patrick Stanfield, 47, of Hollywood, died April 2, 2023. Funeral services are 3 p.m. Apr. 6 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Reggie Byrum officiating. Burial to follow in Mt. High Cemetery. Visitation is 12 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
.
Marylou Rebecca Freeman
Attalla
Marylou Rebecca Freeman, 74, of Attalla, died April 2, 2023. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Apr. 7 at Sweet Home Baptist Church in Gallant with Rev. Andrew Brock officiating. Burial to follow in Sweet Home Baptist Cemetery. Visitation is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Apr. 6 at the funeral home. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
.
Makenna Joy Purvis
Valley Head
Makenna Joy Purvis, 19, of Valley Head, died Sept. 26, 2022. Memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Summit of Fort Payne. Burt Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
.
Charles Flynn
Ider
Charles Flynn, 66, of Ider, died March 31, 2023. Graveside services were 2 p.m. April 4 at Mountain Home Cemetery with Rev. Jonathan Buttram officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. entrusted with arrangements.
.
Helen Sue Freeman Keith
Rainbow City
Helen Sue Freeman Keith, 85, of Rainbow City formerly of Fort Payne, died April 1, 2023 at her residence. Funeral service was 3 p.m. Apr. 4 at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne with burial in Allen Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is accepting flowers. Burt Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
.
Herbert Jack Johnson
Fort Payne
Herbert Jack Johnson, 90, of Fort Payne, died March 31, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service was 3 p.m. April 2 at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne with burial in Glenwood Cemetery with Military Honors. The family is accepting flowers. Burt Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
.
Brenda Nell Johnson
Rainsville
Brenda Nell Johnson, 73, of Rainsville, died April 1, 2023. Funeral services were 4 p.m. April 3 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Max Roden officiating. Burial followed in New Canaan Cemetery at Whiton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the church of your choice.