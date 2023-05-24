Obituaries

Carolyn Jelene Hale Chandler
Fort Payne
Carolyn Jelene Hale Chandler, age 82, of Fort Payne, passed away May, 20, 2023 at her residence. Mrs. Chandler was born in Leesburg, AL on September 13, 1940 to the late Lorenzo Dow and Freda Annie Griffith Hale. She was a loving homemaker and caregiver and a member of Northside Baptist Church.
Funeral Services was 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Baker and Brother Mike Leath officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00 P.M. noon until the 3:00 p.m. hour of service.
Mrs. Chandler is survived by her children, Cynthia Wooten (Kenneth), and Craig Chandler, and Sherry Wear; sister, Joyce Ford; grandchildren, Brooke Durham (Tony), Kristen Cody, Matthew Wooten (Brandy), Kane Wear (Chiyo), and Chelsea Chandler; great-grandchildren, Karley Barker (Layton), Mattie Prewett, Solomon Strong, Braden Wooten, Skyler Cody, Dakota Wooten, Jayton Wooten, with an additional great-grandchild born soon; great-great-grandchild to be born soon, Layla Jones Barker; special sons, Chris McAbee, Charles Morgan, and Todd Hale; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 63 years, Leland H. Chandler; son Keith Chandler; granddaughter, Logan Chandler; and several siblings.
Wilson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Johnnie-Ann Jones Ogletree
Fort Payne
Mrs. Barbara Johnnie-Ann Jones Ogletree, age 80, of Fort Payne, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 20, 1942, in Glencoe, Alabama, to John Henry and Nina Amos Jones.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ronald Ogletree; Daughters: Beverly Perea, Sharon (Mike) Miller, and Gina (Gary) Broadstreet; Son: Alan Ogletree; Grandchildren: Joseph (Ashley) Broadstreet, Brittany (Darrick) Dupree, Chris (Dayna) Broadstreet, Tyler (Holly) Perea, Luke (Marie) Miller, Levi (Minji) Miller, Caleb (Katie) Perea; Great-Grandchildren: Abriana (Zack), Jayden, and Jeremiah Dupree, Katelynn, Zoey, and Sarah Broadstreet, Leo Perea, Darrius Dupree, Eduardo Broadstreet, Nala Perea, Scarlett Broadstreet, Kolson Smith, Liam and Leah Miller, Chance Perea, and Leon Miller; Great-Great-Grandchildren: Freya Dupree and One On The Way; Fur Baby: Molly Ogletree, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nina; Brother: William “Bill” Jones; Sisters: Ima Jean “Imogene” Rhodes, Julia “Judy” Johnson, and Faye Wilson.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel in Rainsville, Alabama from 4-7 p.m. A family-only graveside service will be Thursday, May 25, 2023 in Rainbow City, Alabama.
Death notices
Colleen Greenwood
Rainsville
Colleen Greenwood, 92, of Rainsville, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at her residence. Graveside services were Monday, May 22, 2023 from Glennwood Cemetery with W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel in charge.
Jonathan David Lambert Jr.
Pisgah
Jonathan David Lambert Jr., 43, of Pisgah, died Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Highlands Medical Center. Funeral services were Monday, May 22, 2023 from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Green Haven Memorial Gardens with W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel in charge.
Floyd Lee Collins
Rainsville
Floyd Lee Collins, 75, of Rainsville, died Thursday, May 18, 2023 at his residence. Funeral services were Sunday, May 21, 2023 from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial to follow in Rainsville Memorial Cemetery with W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel in charge.
Dennis James Weldon
Rossville, GA
Dennis James Weldon, 57, of Rossville, Georgia, died Thursday, May 18, 2023 in Parkridge Hospital. Funeral services were Sunday, May 21, 2023 from W. T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Weldon Cemetery with W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel in charge.
Henry Laverne Caudle
Attalla
Henry Laverne Caudle, 70, of Attalla, died Saturday, May 20, 2023. A graveside service was held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Conn Cemetery in Gallant. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel was in charge.
Lebron Hardeman
Sylvania
Lebron Hardeman, 69, Sylvania, died Friday, May 19, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service was Sunday, May 21, 2023 in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randall Harper officiating. Burial followed in Town Creek Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home directing.
Roxie Leona Hill
Grove Oak
Roxie Leona Hill, 85, of Grove Oak, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial to follow in Piney Grove Cemetery. Bro. Bobby Pendergrass is officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Ruby Armstrong Dalton
Grove Oak
Ruby Armstrong Dalton, 83, of Grove Oak, died Monday, May 22, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Officiating are Bro. Welton Brooks, Bro. Dewey DeBoard, and Bro. Gary Muson. Arrangements are entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.