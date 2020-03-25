Larry David Barton, 73, passed away March 24, 2020. He was born July 8, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Clifford and Mabel Davis Barton. Mr. Barton was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. He loved music and was a talented guitarist who played with the band Still Kickin’. He retired from Sara Lee Bakery and later worked for the City of Fort Payne. He was a member of Fort Payne Masonic Lodge #437.
He is survived by his much loved family: wife of 46 years, Darlene Barton; children, Kimberly Royal, Shelly West and husband, Shelby, Deanna Gaines and husband, Michael, David Garner and wife, Katie, Fred Garner and wife, Jane; brothers, Clifford Barton, Ernest Barton, and Jeff Andrus; sister, Margaret Barton; grandchildren Tiffany, Melanie, and Stephanie Garner, Rebecca and Rachel Garner, Chad and Kristen Miller, Bryson Royal, and Lily and Lyla West; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brothers Benny, Phillip, and Cecil and sister, Dorothy.
Because of recent gathering restrictions, Mr. Barton’s family will have a private service, but a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements, online guestbook is available at www.wilsonfhinc.com