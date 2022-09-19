Mr. Kenneth Sayre age 71 of Rainsville, AL passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Grandview Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 1PM at Rainsville Community Church with Pastor Cates Noles & Pastor Thomas Frost officiating.
Burial will follow in Town Creek Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc., www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be at Rainsville Funeral Home on Monday, September 19th from 4PM-8PM & at Rainsville Community Church on Tuesday, September 20th from 10AM-1PM.
Survivors
Wife: Brenda Sayre of Rainsville, AL
Sons: Kevin Sayre and wife Whitney of Rainsville, AL
Jeff Sayre and wife Tracey of Rainsville, AL
Sister: Elaine Chester of Rainsville, AL
Grandchildren: Hunter Sayre, Jayden Sayre & Remington Sayre
Preceded in Death
Parents: Albert Sayre & Gladys Sayre