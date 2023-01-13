LaVoid Ray Coffey, 83, of Fort Payne, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born October 2, 1939 in Fyffe, Alabama to the late Tommy Coffey and Elvie Lacy Coffey.
Mr. Coffey was a carpenter in his early years until he joined the Alabama State Troopers. He was a trooper for 28 years and 14 of those years, he was the Drivers License Examiner for DeKalb and Jackson Counties. In his spare time and after retirement, he spent time working in his small engine repair shop at his home. Mr. Coffey’s most enjoyable times were spent with family, most especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He and his wife Nell were members of Mount Zion Independent Church.
His last wish (prayer) was to be able to go home for Christmas this past year to be with all his immediate family. He was brought home from the nursing home by his grandsons, and was able to spend an enjoyable Christmas with his entire family. He always said “Each day is a gift from God; cherish them all.”
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Freddy Waldop and Rev. Jim VanPelt officiating. Eulogies given by grandchildren Craig Hulgan and Allison Wright. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 4 until 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service at Wilson Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Nell Houston Coffey; daughters Sandy Hulgan (Ronnie) and Kim Williams (Jesse, Jr. “Chuck”); grandchildren Craig Hulgan (Ashley), Nicole Callahan (Kevin), Daniel Williams (Brenna), Allison Wright (Tanner), Jenna Williams; and great-grandchildren Kaylynn and Noah Hulgan, Braylie and Kenzlee Callahan, Dawson and Brenlyn Williams, and Karson, Raylan, and Owen Wright.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Thomas Dewayne Coffey.
Pallbearers will be Craig Hulgan, Daniel Williams, Noah Hulgan, Kevin Callahan, Tanner Wright, and Mitchell Mann. The Alabama State Troopers will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Special thanks given to his special nurses (his girls) Ashley Hulgan, Allison Wright, Jenna Williams, Morgan Frazier, and Crystal Myers. Appreciation also extended to his caregivers at Hospice of Chattanooga, Collinsville Nursing Home, Fresenius Kidney Care, and Erlanger ICU team.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.