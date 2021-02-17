Mrs. Vena Lou Blaker, age 85, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Blaker was born in DeKalb County, Alabama on August 7, 1935, daughter of the late John Franklin Stephens and the late Alma Charlsie Jones Stephens. She was a member of McFall Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Blaker worked for several years in housekeeping at Battey State Hospital.
Survivors include her husband, Wilburn Blaker; a daughter, Teresa Faloon (Hugh), Rome; a son, Gerald David Pope, Rome; two grandsons, David A. Blalock and Chris Faloon (Haley); five great grandchildren, Seirra Barnett, Skye Blalock, Taylor Blalock, Hunter Faloon, and Lindsey Faloon; a special cousin, Charlotte; nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 11am at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Kent Thomas officiating.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, had charge of the arrangements.