Rufus Edward “Eddie” McPherson, 57, of Cartersville, Georgia, formerly of Fort Payne, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Eddie was a 1980 graduate of Fort Payne High School and later Jacksonville State University and Lincoln Memorial University. He was an educator, currently the Drama Department Director at Woodland High School in Cartersville. Eddie directly impacted so many lives, whether as a youth minister in years past, volunteering in tutoring programs or the countless students he taught. He was instrumental in the fundraising efforts of the Dekalb County Childrens Advocacy Center, where he acted in 21 of the 25 plays, 17 of which he wrote. Eddie was an accomplished author of over 75 plays/books as well as two novels with the third near completion.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. CST Thursday, November 21st at Second Baptist Church with burial following in Fischer Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12 noon until 8 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to one of the organizations Eddie loved: Child Advocacy Center, P.O. Box 680173, Fort Payne, AL 35968 or Woodland CATS Drama Boosters, PO Box 2455, Cartersville, GA 30120.
He is survived by his sister, Sharon Bailey and husband Coy; brothers, Jeffery and wife, Carmen, Terry and wife, Natalie, and LaDon and wife, Amber; his much loved nieces and nephews, Katie Bailey, Heather and Alan Conkle, Logan and Madison McPherson, Jacy McPherson, Evan McPherson, Aubrey McPherson, Elijah McPherson, and Alex McPherson; great-niece and nephew, Leah and Ridge Conkle; and many, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Bobbie Jean Gilliam McPherson.
