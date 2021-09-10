Laura Ruth Jones Stone, age 85 of Fort Payne, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
Mrs. Stone was born to the late Charlie & Ethel Biddle Jones, Sr. She was born in the log cabin that now sits at Henagar Park. The cabin was built by her great-grandfather, Johnson Jones, who was the Justice of the Peace and Postmaster at Pea Ridge.
She retired from Fort Payne Improvement Authority in 2000 as an office clerk after 20 years, was a member of Mt. Olive Advent Christian Church and had also attended St. Paul’s United Methodist Church for many years and Hammondville Church of God Seventh Day.
She was a past leader of the Fort Payne Optimist Club and very much involved with the D.A.R.E. Program. Mrs. Stone was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sunday at the V.F.W. Fairgrounds Pavilion with burial following in the Tennessee/Georgia Memorial Park in Rossville, GA.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. hour of service at the V.F.W. Fairgrounds Pavilion.
The family is accepting flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Payne Optimist Club or the Fort Payne Senior Center.
She is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, Jay & Angie Morgan and Chris & Leslie Morgan; grandchildren, Katie Morgan, Judson & Jenna Morgan and Christina Morgan; great grandchildren, Patton Morgan and JoJo Morgan; and several nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Frank Judson Morgan, Jr in 1965 and Ray Stone in 2014; parents, Charlie & Ethel Jones; brothers, William Forest Jones, Olen Jones, Charlie Johnson Jones, Jr., Benjamin T. Jones, John Luther Jones, and Theron J. Jones; and sisters, Mary Venila Biddle, Agnes Walters and Stella Jones.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne, AL is in charge of the arrangements.