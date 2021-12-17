Curtis B. Owen, III, age 46 of Fort Payne, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
He was born on May 15, 1975 in Winchester, KY to Douglas & Wanda Sanders Owen. He worked several years in the car business as a salesman. His greatest joy was being active in his daughter’s softball career.
Honoring Mr. Owen’s request, the family has chosen cremation following a private visitation.
He is survived by his daughter, Makayla Owen; parents, Douglas & Wanda Owen; sisters, Michelle Whetstone and Amy Luttrell; and best friend, Tom Brooks.
