Curtis B. Owen III

Curtis B. Owen, III, age 46 of Fort Payne, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

He was born on May 15, 1975 in Winchester, KY to Douglas & Wanda Sanders Owen. He worked several years in the car business as a salesman. His greatest joy was being active in his daughter’s softball career.

Honoring Mr. Owen’s request, the family has chosen cremation following a private visitation.

He is survived by his daughter, Makayla Owen; parents, Douglas & Wanda Owen; sisters, Michelle Whetstone and Amy Luttrell; and best friend, Tom Brooks.

Wilson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Owen, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.