Cecil Snowden Greenwood, 96, of Fort Payne, passed away July 9, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Greenwood was born March 14, 1924 to the late Isom N. and Ollie Black Greenwood. He worked as a checker at Kingsberry Homes and served as a Deacon at Delmar Baptist Church.
Mr. Greenwood was a veteran serving his country in the United States Army during World War II. He was involved in the battles of Iwo Jima and Ulithi Islands, and was stationed at Pearl Harbor.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev Roger Redden and Rev Steve Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Adamsburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to the Delmar Baptist Church, Building Fund.
Mr. Greenwood is survived by his daughters, Peggy Campbell (Tony) and Nancy Greenwood; grandchildren, Jeff Monroe (Becky), Becky Clines (Randall), and Amy Johnson (Daniel); great-grandchildren, Derrick Holcomb (Lauren), Jacob Holcomb, Taylor Gilbert (Cody), Coleton Johnson (Rachel), Logan Farmer (Tyler), Sydney Durr (Austin)and Colby Clines; great-great-grandchildren; Adaley Kate Gilbert, Snowdyn Beason, Praylee Gilbert, Tempest Farmer, Charlotte Cecilia Monroe, Delilah Durr, and Camden Johnson; sister; Patricia Hughes; step-grandchildren, Ladon Campbell, Michael Campbell (Megan), Stacey Smith (Jeff); step great-grandchildren, Madison Smith, Machara and Micah Campbell; and honorary great-grandson, Seth Ledford.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Margaret Molvelean Greenwood; brothers, J.T., Edward, Garvin, and Lawrence Greenwood; and great-great-grandson, Kai Beason.
