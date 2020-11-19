Louise Twilley, age 94 of the Lickskillet community, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1926 to the late Grady & Dora Henderson Walker. She was a member of the old Bethel Church in Lickskillet, now known as Mt. Moriah.
Due to COVID concerns, the family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Black Oak Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Keith Twilley (Sherry), Judy (James) Peoples and Carol (Steve) Logan; sisters, Cora Sue Sprayberry and Edna Fay Gilbert; grandchildren, Deanna (David) Jackson, Ryan Peoples, Jill (Bobby) Anderson, and Todd (Emily) Wells; and great-grandchildren, Lily Jackson, Cooper Jackson, Dylan Anderson, Dean Anderson, Danielle (Jared) Grant, Jackson Wells, Jett Wells, and Jasper Wells.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James (J.E.) Twilley; parents; and brother, Clarence Walker.
