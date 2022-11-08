Odell Dukes

Mr. Odell Dukes, age 86 of Fort Payne, Al passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Erlanger Hospital.

Services will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 1PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Screws & Rev. Will Ramage officiating. Burial will follow at Mt Herman Cemetery. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. Directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 9th from 12PM-1PM

Survivors

Wife: Joyce Dukes

Daughter: Pam & Clay Howard

Stepdaughters: Anita Vaughn

Shari & Randy Payne

Grandchildren: Greg & Monnica Goggans

Nick & Brandie Tucker

Michael & Melissa Knight

Anna Brooke Payne

Austin Payne

Will Payne

Brothers: Gerald Dukes

Roger Dukes

Euvaughn & Frieda Dukes

Sister Dianne & Ricky Shirey

Sisters-in-Law: Wydean Dukes & Cinda Dukes

Preceded in Death

Father: Walter Dukes

Mother: Virgie Dukes

Wife: Frances Dukes

Daughters: Sharon Dukes & Mary-Ann Dukes

Grandsons: Joey Knight & Chris Goggans

Brothers: Milford Dukes, Burnell Dukes, & Harold Dukes

 

In lieu of flowers please make donations to

2nd Baptist Church

1021 Grand Av. NW

Ft. Payne, Al 35967

