Mr. Odell Dukes, age 86 of Fort Payne, Al passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Erlanger Hospital.
Services will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 1PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Screws & Rev. Will Ramage officiating. Burial will follow at Mt Herman Cemetery. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. Directing.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 9th from 12PM-1PM
Survivors
Wife: Joyce Dukes
Daughter: Pam & Clay Howard
Stepdaughters: Anita Vaughn
Shari & Randy Payne
Grandchildren: Greg & Monnica Goggans
Nick & Brandie Tucker
Michael & Melissa Knight
Anna Brooke Payne
Austin Payne
Will Payne
Brothers: Gerald Dukes
Roger Dukes
Euvaughn & Frieda Dukes
Sister Dianne & Ricky Shirey
Sisters-in-Law: Wydean Dukes & Cinda Dukes
Preceded in Death
Father: Walter Dukes
Mother: Virgie Dukes
Wife: Frances Dukes
Daughters: Sharon Dukes & Mary-Ann Dukes
Grandsons: Joey Knight & Chris Goggans
Brothers: Milford Dukes, Burnell Dukes, & Harold Dukes
In lieu of flowers please make donations to
2nd Baptist Church
1021 Grand Av. NW
Ft. Payne, Al 35967