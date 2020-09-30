June Donovan Barriga, age 80, passed away peacefully July 14, 2020 due to Liver Disease. She was a beautiful lady inside and out with an indominable Irish spirit, a zeal for right and wrong, and was never afraid to speak her mind.
June started her family at 19 and always put her family before anything else. She was never afraid of hard work and did whatever it took to make sure her family was well taken care of. She worked as a beautician, a foster parent, a caregiver for the elderly and infirm, a waitress, a machine operator, and even as a Go-Go dancer, but she was never happier than being a good wife, a wonderful mom, and a loving Grandma and Great Grandma.
Those who knew her, also saw her as an evangelizer, a faithful Jehovah’s Witness, giving her time freely and always ready to share good news from God’s word with everyone who would listen.
A Celebration of Life service for June will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Carlos A. Barriga; children, Kenneth J. Mayo (Deanna), Keith M. Mayo (Sherrell), Kelly J. Mayo (Marlene), and Rachel R. Lange (George); daughter-in-law, Sandra Mayo; grandchildren, Korey J. Mayo (Shantanica), Jordan M. Mayo, Joshua J. Mayo, and Joseph A. Mayo; and great-grandchildren, Michael A. Diaz, Giovanni A. Torres and Kristopher A. Torres.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James & Lillian Donovan; son, Kevin J. Mayo; and brother, James Maitland Donovan, II.
