Mr. S.B. Stinson, age 92, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Columbia, TN. He was a lifelong resident of Valley Head, AL until about 3 years ago when his health began to fail. He worked as a mechanic in the Valley Head-Henagar area most of his life.
Funeral services for Mr. Stinson will be 3 p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Whitehall Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 until the 3 p.m. hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Whitehall Cemetery in memory of the hours and years Mr. Stinson spent since his teenage years mowing the cemetery before the decorations. Checks to be made to Whitehall Cemetery and mailed to Steve Hoge, 5114 Greenhill Blvd. NW, Fort Payne, AL 35968-3009.
He is survived by his children, Cheryl & Kenneth Putnam, Joyce & Charles Evans, Richard & Donna Blevins, and Garry & Jenny Blevins; 8 grandchildren, Tina & Joe Rogers, Ben & Dana Putnam, Isaac & Kelly Putnam, Matthew Evans, Jacob & Lisa Owens, Josh & Jolene Blevins, Stephanie & Gabe Maubach, and Samantha Blevins; 24 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. He is also survived by two sisters, Betty Biddle and Robbie Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Blevins Stinson & Barbara Madison; parents, Ben & Lottie Stinson; 3 sisters, Nelda Johnson, Virginia Biddle, Lois Biddle; and 1 granddaughter, Robin Blevins Sanders.
