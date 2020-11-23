“Coach” Richard Arlen Conkle

On Saturday evening, November 21, 2020, Richard Conkle was called home by his Lord at Age 85.
A resident of Fort Payne (AL), he passed peacefully in the presence of family at home. A native of Cedar Bluff (AL), and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he lived in Chelsea (AL) for 40+ years serving as teacher and school administrator. Regardless of his job title he was known widely as “Coach.”
A 1964 graduate of Auburn University, who later earned graduate degrees and certifications from The University of Montevallo, he spent much of his career coaching multiple sports at Chelsea School in Shelby County.
Beyond his education career, Coach served others as a Free Mason and in many civic/charitable groups such as: Church Deacon, Civitan’s, Kiwanis, and Lions.
Preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Martin Conkle, and his parents King and Frances, he is survived by sons Terry (Tangela) and Greg (Dara); grandsons Kyle (Callan) and Clay (Savannah), great grandson Zayden Hudgins, and special friend Wilma Playford.
Visitation will be on November 24th from 10 AM until 11:30 AM at Perry Funeral Home, Centre, AL followed by graveside service at Cedar Bluff Cemetery at 12. Services will be officiated by Reverends Tim Cox (Liberty Baptist Church, Chelsea) and Michael Miller (1st United Methodist Church, Fort Payne). Pallbearers will be: Duke Alexander, David Calhoun, David Donahoo, Mike Fant, Ray Franklin, Turhan Moore, Brandon Niven, Russell Roberts, Joey Steele and Jack Shaw. All of Coach’s former athletes, students and colleagues are honorary pallbearers.
Perry Funeral Home directing. www.perryfuneral.net