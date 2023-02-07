Mr. John Wesley Reece Jr., age 70, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Wesley was born on July 3, 1952 in Pensacola, Florida. He was a graduate of Lyman Ward Military Academy in Camphill, Alabama and then attended Troy University.
Wesley enjoyed photography, custom cars, motorcycles and was also an avid firearms collector. He was a history buff as well and participated in many Civil War re-enactments in period clothing. Wesley had a big heart, lived life with passion and loved being with his family. He was also a member of The Church in Scottsdale, Arizona.
He is survived by:
Sons: John Wesley Reece & Kelby Smith
Sister: Deborah Reece Blesser Blanpied
Brothers: Michael Reece & Henry Reece
Half-Siblings: Joseph Reece & Rachel Reece
Nieces & Nephews: Christopher Blesser, Isabelle Blanpied-Dorroh, Elizabeth Reece, Joshua Reece, & Ryan Reece
Preceded in death by:
Parents: John Wesley Reece & Vesta Ramona Reece
Wife: Charlotte Strange Reece
Pallbearers: John Reece, Kelby Smith, Christopher Blesser, Joshua Reece, Ryan Reece, & Rome Reece
The family is accepting flowers
Graveside service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 11 at Fischer Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Killian officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Burt Funeral in Fort Payne prior to service.