John Wesley Reece, Jr.

Mr. John Wesley Reece Jr., age 70, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Wesley was born on July 3, 1952 in Pensacola, Florida. He was a graduate of Lyman Ward Military Academy in Camphill, Alabama and then attended Troy University.

Wesley enjoyed photography, custom cars, motorcycles and was also an avid firearms collector. He was a history buff as well and participated in many Civil War re-enactments in period clothing. Wesley had a big heart, lived life with passion and loved being with his family. He was also a member of The Church in Scottsdale, Arizona.

He is survived by:

Sons: John Wesley Reece & Kelby Smith

Sister: Deborah Reece Blesser Blanpied

Brothers: Michael Reece & Henry Reece

Half-Siblings: Joseph Reece & Rachel Reece

Nieces & Nephews: Christopher Blesser, Isabelle Blanpied-Dorroh, Elizabeth Reece, Joshua Reece, & Ryan Reece

Preceded in death by:

Parents: John Wesley Reece & Vesta Ramona Reece

Wife: Charlotte Strange Reece

Pallbearers: John Reece, Kelby Smith, Christopher Blesser, Joshua Reece, Ryan Reece, & Rome Reece

The family is accepting flowers

Graveside service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 11 at Fischer Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Killian officiating.  Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Burt Funeral in Fort Payne prior to service.

