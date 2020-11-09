Joanne Powell Locklear, age 88 of Fort Payne, Alabama peacefully passed away on November 4, 2020 at her home.
Joanne was born September 9, 1932 in Birmingham, Alabama to William Dewey ‘WD” Powell and Evelyn McElroy Powell. Joanne grew up in Birmingham and graduated from Phillips High School in 1950. After high school she attended Auburn University (API) and graduated with a Home Economic Degree. Later she received her Master of Education from Jacksonville State University.
At Auburn, she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority where she served as President her Senior year. It was also there that she found the love of her life, Jack Monroe Locklear.
Joanne taught in various Alabama school systems including Tallassee, Mobile, Scottsboro while Jack coached and taught.
Jack’s Charco-broiled Hamburgers is what moved the family to Fort Payne in 1963 and the legend of the Bonanza Burger began. This would be their home for the rest of Jack and Joanne’s lives.
Joanne taught for 25 years in the Fort Payne City School System at Williams Avenue School. She taught 5th grade and Title I. She loved investing in her students and often helped them beyond school hours.
She attended First Baptist Church Fort Payne for over 50 years. She served in various ministries including Vacation Bible School, youth, GA’s, mission trips, Golden Circle and numerous Bible Studies. Joanne also was active as a Boy Scout troop leader and, a charter and lifetime member of Fort Payne Culture Club. She and her daughter owned a business in Fort Payne, Special Effects for several years.
Joanne treasured spending time with her family, her church family, Auburn football, traveling, shopping, reading, and had quite a sweet tooth.
She was known as “Gran” to most and was the epitome of a Southern Belle. She was known for her bright beautiful smile and her sweet demeanor.
Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jack Monroe Locklear, and her parents William Dewey Powell and Evelyn McElroy Powell.
Joanne is survived by her children: Mike Locklear (Veronica), Lynn Locklear Brewer (Steve), and Leigh Locklear Sizemore (Rusty). Grandchildren: John Locklear (Meredith), Jo Beth Locklear, Jacklyn Locklear, Jonathan Watts (Jacey), Brittany Watts King (Will), Luke Sizemore, Jake Sizemore, Nate Sizemore, and Ivy Sizemore Ray (Josiah). Great-Grandchildren: Bella King, Carolina Locklear, and Josie Watts.
Caregivers and Special Friends: Joyce Hall and Toni Brewer.
And by everyone who called her “Gran”.
Pallbearers: Jake Sizemore, Jonathan Watts, John Locklear, Will King, David McElroy, Jamie Brewer, Randy Galloway, and Butch Gregg.
The Family is accepting flowers as well as memorial donations to the Locklear Scholarship Fund. Donations should be mailed to: Locklear Scholarship Fund c/o Edward Jones Investments, 616 Gault Avenue North, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
The Family asks that people attending please follow CDC and state guidelines for COVID-19.
Funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Fort Payne, AL with Dr. Pat McFadden and Rev. Butch Gregg officiating. Burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery.